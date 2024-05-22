Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.9% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.09. 1,784,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $125.01 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

