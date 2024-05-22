Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,117,000 after acquiring an additional 481,619 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,170,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 351.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 90,120 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,276,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,388,000.

IXJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.28. 130,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,305. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.50.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

