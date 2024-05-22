Barry Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.95. The company had a trading volume of 401,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.76. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

