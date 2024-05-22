Barry Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of SPG traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.95. The company had a trading volume of 401,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.76. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
