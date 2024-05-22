Barry Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.32. 2,418,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

