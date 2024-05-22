Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,358. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $396.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.70.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,185 shares of company stock worth $29,705,503. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

