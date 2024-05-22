Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Trading Up 20%

Beacon Energy plc (LON:BCE – Get Free Report) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 283,919,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 119,262,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Beacon Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.34.

Beacon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.