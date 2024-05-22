Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 412.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEEM. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.92. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 97.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

