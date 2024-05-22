Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Announces GBX 16 Dividend

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bellway Price Performance

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,659 ($33.80) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,621.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,599.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 1,903 ($24.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,898 ($36.83). The company has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,526.67, a PEG ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bellway to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,170 ($27.58) to GBX 2,780 ($35.33) in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

