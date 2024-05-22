BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $187,123,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11,513.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,555,000 after purchasing an additional 630,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 802.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 431,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $119.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,776.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,096 shares of company stock valued at $8,899,529. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

