BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $286,079,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $198.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.15. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

