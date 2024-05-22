BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $1.08 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $314.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $322.04.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.38.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

