Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $15.37 Average PT from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Citigroup downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.96. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 143,881 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,849,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 761.2% during the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 429,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

