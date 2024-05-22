Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $16.69

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.69, but opened at $16.24. Bilibili shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 907,339 shares trading hands.

BILI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.37.

Bilibili Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 71.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 288,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 143,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 5.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

