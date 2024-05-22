BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Volume Hits $28.84 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $28.84 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001397 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000897 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001201 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001174 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. More information can be found at https://bt.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

