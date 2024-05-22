BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.750-4.000 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.75-4.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.3 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

