Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 759,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

