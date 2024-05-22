Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.97

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02), with a volume of 1995343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £8.64 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.65.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

