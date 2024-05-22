Blur Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Blur token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $33.24 million and approximately $82.34 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,620,302,504.2808218 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.40773891 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $144,996,562.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

