BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 165.78% from the company’s current price.

NYSE BMTX opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BM Technologies stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:BMTX Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of BM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

