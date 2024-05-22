BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 165.78% from the company’s current price.

BM Technologies Price Performance

NYSE BMTX opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BM Technologies stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTXFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of BM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.