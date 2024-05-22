BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.
View Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik
Rubrik Stock Performance
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.