BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

RBRK stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

