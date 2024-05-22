BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,057,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,057,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,698 shares of company stock worth $56,026,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.34. 524,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,881. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.