Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Trading 9.5% Higher

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$86.60 and last traded at C$86.47. Approximately 8,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.96.
Bombardier Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.99.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.