Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Trading 9.5% Higher

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$86.60 and last traded at C$86.47. Approximately 8,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.96.

Bombardier Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.99.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.