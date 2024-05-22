Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,825.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,585.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,485.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.