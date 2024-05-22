Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $87.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BSX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.58. 2,580,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,299. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,149. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 443,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,506,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 178,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.