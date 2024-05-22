Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Bowlero has a payout ratio of 71.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bowlero to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.
Bowlero Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on BOWL
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bowlero
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Long vs. Short Position: A Breakdown of Stock Positions
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 High-Quality Value Stocks You Should Know
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Reddit’s OpenAI Partnership Brings a Fresh New Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.