Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Bowlero has a payout ratio of 71.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bowlero to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

