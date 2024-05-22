Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.94

Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 27785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Trading Up 8.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 328,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brady by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Brady by 1,107.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brady in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

