Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.080-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.08-$4.15 EPS.

Brady Trading Up 8.5 %

BRC traded up $5.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. 67,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at $19,982,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at $19,982,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 328,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

