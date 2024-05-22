Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New $298,000 Investment in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Verint Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 19.0% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $62,045.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,929,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $62,045.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,988 shares of company stock worth $4,873,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. 60,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

