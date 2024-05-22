Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 58 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Seaboard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Seaboard stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,365.64. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,048.01 and a twelve month high of $3,942.64. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEB. TheStreet downgraded Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

