Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 0%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.72 and last traded at $44.02. Approximately 1,835,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,410,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 138,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $158,223,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 41,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

