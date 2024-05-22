Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alimera Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimera Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.