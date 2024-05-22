Brokers Issue Forecasts for Superior Plus Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of C$985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPB. CIBC cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$9.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.62. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.05 and a 1 year high of C$10.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Plus

In related news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald acquired 53,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.45 per share, with a total value of C$500,983.67. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.