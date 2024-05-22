Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $65,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NYSE:BIP opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

