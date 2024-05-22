Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (BCUCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3163 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brunello Cucinelli
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Macy’s Q1 Turnaround Takes Shape as Consumers Shift
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.