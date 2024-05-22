Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,066,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $93,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 681,759 shares of company stock worth $34,599,109. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Cactus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

