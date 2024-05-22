CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$29.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.80.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded down C$1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$25.32. 1,154,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,983. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.47. CAE has a 1 year low of C$23.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

