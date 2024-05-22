Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CP traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

