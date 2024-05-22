Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Canoo Stock Performance

GOEV stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. Canoo has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $19.50.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canoo will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the third quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 95.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canoo by 36.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

