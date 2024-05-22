Capital Management Associates NY Acquires 230 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Management Associates NY grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $243.08. 1,825,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The stock has a market cap of $174.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.05 and a 200 day moving average of $202.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

