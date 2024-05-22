Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $13.67

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $13.96. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 385,861 shares.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 2.58.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

