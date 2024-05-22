Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $13.67

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $13.96. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 385,861 shares.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 2.58.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
