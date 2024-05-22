Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $66.50.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

