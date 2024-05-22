Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

AXP stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.72. The company had a trading volume of 827,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,364. The company has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

