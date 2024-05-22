Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 30.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,510,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,455,000 after acquiring an additional 167,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE HRL traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. 993,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,367. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

