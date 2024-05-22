Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in FedEx by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in FedEx by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FedEx by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

FedEx stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.78. The stock had a trading volume of 526,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.74.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

