Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2,745.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,835,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,475,000 after buying an additional 2,735,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,308,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,142,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 581,870 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 3,558.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

