Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

ROP stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.61. 155,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,428. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.06 and a 52 week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

