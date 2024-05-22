Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.46. 630,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

