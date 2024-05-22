Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 60,172 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,172 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth $13,145,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of UWM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $41.39.

About ProShares Ultra Russell2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

