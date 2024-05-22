Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,415 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIB. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,435,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 523.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 5,408.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $62.45.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Stories

