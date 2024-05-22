Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.00

Shares of Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02), with a volume of 28000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.00).
Castelnau Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £254.91 million, a PE ratio of -2,663.33 and a beta of 0.11.
About Castelnau Group
Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.
